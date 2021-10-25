WLFT 30, a Baton Rouge-based digital TV channel, is under new ownership and entering the New Orleans TV market.
Lucas Fry, who has been general manger of WLFT since 2011, bought the station along with Kerry Denny.
They have rebranded WLFT as Live Festival Television, offering streaming coverage of festivals, tailgate parties and parades across South Louisiana.
“My background is in live TV production,” Fry said. “That’s what I feel people enjoy watching.”
WLFT covered the Krewe of BOO! Halloween parade over the weekend and Fry said viewers in France and England were watching the event through the Louisiana Film Channel app.
Along with the live event coverage, the channel features current events programming anchored by LaTangela Fay, and movies with Louisiana ties. App subscriptions are $4.99 a month.
The channel is set to go on the air in New Orleans on November 1 on KGLA 42.4. WLFT plans to enter more Louisiana markets in 2022, Fry said.