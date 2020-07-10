Juban’s said it will be temporarily closed beginning Saturday.

The restaurant announced the closure Friday on social media outlets. “Our plans are to reopen in the near future once things have settled down,” the restaurant said. “Hang in there Baton Rouge!”

The contemporary Creole restaurant is the latest property in the Juban Restaurant Group to temporarily close. Adrian’s Restaurant on Highland Road shut down on June 1, while Christina’s, a downtown breakfast and lunch spot, said on June 23 it was putting the business on hold because it couldn’t bring in enough employees to staff the business. A few days later, Beausoleil on Jefferson Highway said it would be closed because of the local rise in coronavirus cases.

Officials have said the closings are all temporary and discussed the possibility of reopening Adrian’s as soon as Sept. 1 or as late as Jan. 1. The possibility of keeping Beausoleil and Juban’s closed for the month of July, which is traditionally slow for the restaurant business, has also been mentioned.

Juban’s has been open since 1983.

