Capital One, the largest bank ranked by deposit market share in Louisiana, confirmed Friday it is having issues that impact the direct deposit function for its customers' accounts.

It was not immediately clear how many customers in Louisiana were impacted, but Capital One has more than 100 branches across the state and $18 billion in deposits.

The issue appears to be particularly troublesome for customers relying on paychecks this week to pay bills, which are often due around the beginning of the month.

The McLean, Virginia-based bank issued a statement regarding the issue and did not provide a timeline of when it might be fixed.

“Capital One is experiencing a technical issue impacting customer money movement, including direct deposits, and the ability for some customers to access accounts," the company said. "We are actively working to resolve the issue and restore all services. We greatly apologize for the inconvenience. Customers will not be responsible for any late fees associated with this issue."

