A national survey of hotel operators found that 67% said their business will only be able to last six more months at current projected revenue and occupancy rates, unless they get further assistance from the government.
The American Hotel & Lodging Association said it polled more than 1,000 hotel owners, operators and employees a week ago about the ongoing effects of the coronavirus pandemic.
Sixty-eight percent of those polled said they have less than half the pre-coronavirus pandemic staff working. Half of the hotel owners said the pandemic has put them in danger of foreclosing to their commercial lender. And 74% said without more relief from Congress, they will be forced to lay off additional employees.
Chip Rogers, president and chief executive officer of the association, said Congress needs to pass another bill to help hotel operators.
“These are real numbers, millions of jobs, and the livelihoods of people who have built their small business for decades, just withering away because Congress has done nothing,” Rogers said. “We can’t afford to let thousands of small businesses die and all of the jobs associated with them be lost for many years.”