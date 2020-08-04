H&E Equipment Services Inc. on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $8.8 million or 24 cents per share, down from the earnings of $22.6 million or 63 cents a share it had for the same period in 2019.

Officials with the Baton Rouge-based heavy equipment sales and rental company, said their business has been hurt by the coronavirus pandemic and the economic slowdown it has caused. Some construction projects were paused, delayed or cancelled because of the outbreak.