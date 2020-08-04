H&E Equipment Services Inc. on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $8.8 million, or 24 cents per share, down from $22.6 million, or 63 cents a share, it earned for the same period in 2019.
Officials with the Baton Rouge-based heavy equipment sales and rental company, said their business has been hurt by the coronavirus pandemic and the economic slowdown it has caused. Some construction projects were paused, delayed or canceled because of the outbreak.
Revenue from equipment rentals dropped from $192.3 million in the second quarter of 2019 to $155.8 million, a 19% decrease. Revenues from new equipment sales fell from $53.6 million in 2019 to $43.9 million, a 18% drop. Revenue from used equipment sales fell by 5.9%, from $36.1 million to $34 million.
Despite the drop in sales, H&E beat Wall Street expectations for the quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate projected a quarterly loss of 14 cents a share.
Brad Barber, H&E president and chief executive officer, said while there have been some encouraging trends, the company believes the headwinds related to the pandemic will persist through the rest of the year.
“There is still tremendous uncertainty regarding the cadence of the economic recovery, including the outlook for the non-residential construction markets,” Barber said in a statement.
Total revenue for H&E dropped by 16.6% from $333.6 million to $278.3 million. Expenses related to sales, general and administrative costs fell by 12.8% from $77.8 million to $67.9 million.
Shares of H&E were up $1.43, or 7.9% in midmorning trading to reach $19.49. H&E shares have dropped 46% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 38% in the last 12 months