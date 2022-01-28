For Willie Chapman, the start of crawfish season is a time to create lasting memories, especially in Louisiana where food is so ingrained in cultural traditions.
That still rings true in 2022, even after the COVID-19 pandemic and punishing hurricanes have bruised Louisianians’ spirits the last two years.
“We look for things that make us happy, that bring us back to joy,” said Chapman, owner of Willie’s Restaurant on Coursey Boulevard in Baton Rouge. “Crawfish is one of those things. So even in 2020 and 2021 and now 2022, more people than ever want to go back to their roots.”
Other restaurants, retailers and farmers share Chapman’s level of enthusiasm heading into this year’s crawfish season, when Louisiana begins to thaw in late winter and heats up by early spring.
Demand is as strong as ever and warmer-than-expected temperatures in November and December kept local crawfish active, feeding and growing, leading to heightened catches by early January.
A prolonged cold snap in late January dented production, but experts still expect a bountiful season, even as inflation issues could pinch the market like any other United States industry.
At Hawk's Crawfish in Acadia Parish, Anthony Arceneaux is getting ready to reopen after the popular restaurant has been sidelined by COVID for nearly two years. Hawk's was forced to close in March 2020 when indoor dining was shut down in an attempt to control the spread of the pandemic. He said the restaurant was "too far out in the boondocks" to offer takeout or drive-through service.
Arceneaux was getting ready to reopen the restaurant in early 2021, but he decided to keep Hawk's closed when COVID-19 cases started to pick up. The restaurant has received national attention for the quality of the boiled crawfish it serves — Arceneaux said customers from far away as New York have showed — so it naturally draws large crowds.
"We tried to do our part to keep everybody safe," he said.
Hawk's is set to open sometime in February.
"I think we’re going to be all right. We have some very loyal customers, we're known not just around here but worldwide," Arceneaux said. "Over the year we’ve been known to be the best, and that’s why they like us."
Prices are typically a bit volatile this early in the season. But the preliminary data looks good, said Laney King, co-founder of The Crawfish App, which tracks prices across the state.
King credited the warmer temperatures for driving the increased supply.
“I remember sweating on Christmas Day, which isn’t ideal for us, but it’s very good for the crawfish,” she joked.
King said farmers and vendors have told her they’re still optimistic about production in 2022 despite the frigid temperatures in late January.
“They can already see the growth that the crawfish have had, even if they’re kind of hiding out a little bit in this cold weather right now,” she said.
King acknowledged that prices will be “iffy,” particularly in the earlier months. But Louisiana should see “the best supply that we’ve had in a while” and that inflation pressures could fade away once production ramps up by spring.
“I’d love to stay they’re going to be super cheap. I don’t know. I’m not 100% confident about that,” she said. “I do know they’re going to be worth the price, hopefully, because of that head start they got (in November and December).”
Darren Pizzolato, manager at Tony’s Seafood on Plank Road, echoed King’s optimism.
“We’re getting what we need right now,” he said of Tony’s supply. “The size is a little down, but we’re getting what we need.”
He’s expecting a “typical, very good crawfish season” once temperatures warm up in February and beyond.
“We’re thinking the price may be a little bit higher than normal in the past just with everything being up,” he said, adding that Tony’s is “pretty much selling what we get. The interest is there.”
Mark Shirley, a crawfish specialist with the LSU AgCenter and Louisiana Sea Grant, said supply should be strong and the production season is shaping up well. The amount of land devoted to crawfish production across the state continues to rise and is now about 250,000 acres.
But prices could be higher than last year because of inflation issues that are plaguing the U.S. economy.
Shirley said bait prices have gone up as much as 30% compared to last year. Labor costs have jumped by $1 to $2 per hour. Fuel for the boats that deliver crawfish has become more expensive.
“We’re still going to see prices higher than last year, even as the season peaks into April, because of all those factors,” he said. "We're never going to see real cheap crawfish ever again."
Griffin Dorr, a farmer with C & J Farms south of Crowley, in the community of Sarver Cove, said rising costs are hitting farmers hard. “We’re seeing inflation like never before,” he said. “It’s going to be a little rough.”
Farmers will be battling prices this year. Dorr said he expects the costs for crawfish will fluctuate based on how the catch is going. If the demand continues like it has in the early weeks of the season and farmers are unable to get enough of a supply, then the costs will go up.
Finding labor might be an issue as well. Some local crawfish processing plants — where crawfish are peeled and packaged for tail meat distribution — have struggled to bring in enough migrant workers, Shirley said.
The workers aren’t dealing with COVID-19 issues, Shirley said, because most if not all of them are vaccinated. He said the U.S. Department of Labor restricted the numbers of workers that can be present inside a processing plant. The same issue doesn’t apply to field harvesting.
Despite the market concerns, Shirley said Louisiana consumers should start their crawfish boils now instead of later in the season so local farmers could reap the economic benefits.
“Don’t wait to eat crawfish until April or May. Don’t wait until Easter. Don’t wait until Mardi Gras,” he said. “Start eating crawfish now. They’re available.”
Contributing Writer Stephen Marcantel contributed to this report