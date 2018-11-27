A company founded by a former CB&I executive said it will create 120 new advanced manufacturing jobs in Minden over the next three years.
Catamaran Solutions completed the purchase of Reynolds Industrial Contractors Inc. on Tuesday, a move that gives it control of a 135,000-square-foot industrial fabrication center. The company plans to provide construction and maintenance services to industrial clients across North and South America.
Louisiana Economic Development said the new jobs at Catamaran will have an average annual salary of $61,200, plus benefits. The expansion will also create 186 indirect jobs in north Louisiana.
Catamaran was founded earlier this year by Chip Ray, the former president of CB&I’s Capital Services group in Baton Rouge.
To bring Catamaran to Minden, LED offered an incentive package that includes the state’s FastStart workforce training program. The company is expected to utilize the state’s Quality Jobs incentive program.