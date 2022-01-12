Winn-Dixie said it will close a supermarket at the intersection of Burbank and Lee drives in early February.
Officials with Southeastern Grocers, Winn-Dixie’s parent company, said Wednesday they decided to close the store at 5555 Burbank.
“While we understand that closing this store will impact the local community, we want to assure you that this decision was not made lightly,” the company said in a statement. Employees have been offered jobs at the five other Winn-Dixie stores in metro Baton Rouge.
The Winn-Dixie store opened in early 1997 to meet the needs of students and households in areas south of LSU. It has faced increased competition from grocery stores that opened nearby in recent years.
In 2018, Matherne’s opened a location in Nicholson Gateway, just across the street from campus. And the same year, the Arlington Marketplace shopping center, anchored by a Rouses supermarket, opened on the opposite side of Burbank. That Rouses location is ranked in the top 8% of all Louisiana grocery stores in terms of visitors, said Justin Langlois of Stirling Investment Advisors, who recently handled the sale of Arlington Marketplace.