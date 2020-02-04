Massey Services, which bills itself as the largest family-owned company in the pest control industry, has purchased Resolve Pest Control of Baton Rouge.
Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Resolve provides exterior and interior pest control service.
Officials with Massey said the purchase extends the company’s Baton Rouge presence. Massey entered the Louisiana market in 2005 and now has several thousand customers across the state.
Massey Services, based in Orlando, Florida, was founded in 1985 by Harvey Massey of Melville.
The company has more than 600,000 customers and operates across the South, from Oklahoma to North Carolina.