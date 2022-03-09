Rock Paper Taco is moving into 7242 Perkins Road, in a building that had been home for McAlister's Deli/Shrimp Basket. The business got its start as a food truck in 2018. This will be the second location of Rock Paper Taco, which opened its first permanent restaurant on West Chimes Street, near the North Gates of LSU. The restaurant will be close to owner Josh Duke's first eatery, the craft cocktail heavy Olive or Twist.
