An LSU physics professor has created a start-up business that could drastically reduce the costs of launching objects, by using artificial intelligence to optimize the amount of shielding needed on satellites and spacecraft.
It costs about $1,000 per gram to launch an object into space, said Jeffery Chancellor, an assistant professor of physics and founder of Atlantis Industries. The technology developed by Chancellor enables companies to reduce the amount of shielding by upwards of 25%.
“Weight equals cost going into space and shielding equals weight,” said Andrew J. Maas, director of LSU’s Office of Innovation & Technology Commercialization. “If you can reduce the shielding footprint, you’re designing a way to better reduce the costs.”
The business could have a major impact on the burgeoning market for space-based companies. Beyond the demand from federal agencies, like NASA and the recently created Space Force, and foreign countries, there are private companies founded by billionaire businessmen, such as Elon Musk’s SpaceX and Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin, that are launching rockets and offering commercial space flights. A Citigroup report says the global space economy was worth $424 billion in 2020, a 70% growth from the 2010 figures. Analysts estimate the global space industry could reach $1 trillion in annual revenue by 2040.
“The space economy has happened very fast,” Chancellor said.
Dealing with radiation in space is a tricky issue. Too much shielding can cause problems with mass, weight and costs. If shielding is put in the wrong place, it could cause radiation particles to get trapped inside a space vehicle or a human body, leading to damage.
Through the work at his Space Radiation Transport & Applied Nuclear (SpaRTAN) lab, Chancellor and his students developed three technologies that are the foundations of Atlantis. The first is Phalanx AI, which uses artificial intelligence to simulate how much radiation a craft and an equipment would experience traveling in space.
Before the technology was developed, governments and businesses would need to test radiation levels on earth.
“Previously, you would test the worst-case scenario and try to break equipment,” Chancellor said. By developing shielding that would handle such severe stresses, not only did it add the amount of weight and volume but it took far more time to create the equipment.
The second component is Reforge, a high-energy radiation test used to validate shielding needed to protect electronics, space travel systems, payloads and people in space.
The final component is Tiger Eye, a small, lightweight low-power radiation sensor developed and tested at LSU. Tiger Eye will be included in the payload for IM-1, a private moon landing scheduled to launch in December.
Atlantis was recently awarded a $750,000 federal grant as part of the Small Business Innovation Research Program. That money will be used to increase the staff at the company from two to seven. Chancellor said he’s already hired two engineers who will start in a few weeks.
By adding staff, the company can work toward what Maas calls “the holy grail” — funding from a private business or a federal agency such as NASA or the Department of Defense. Atlantis is currently talking to potential clients about creating shielding models that could lead to contracts worth $15 million to $20 million.
“Our capabilities in analysis, testing and design are something that no one else offers,” Chancellor said.
Maas said the university encourages every faculty member to look at possible industrial applications for their research. Chancellor took up that challenge and has worked to develop Atlantis.
“If you look at the economic impact that universities have, the biggest thing is the knowledge that we put in students' brains,” he said. “But businesses created by smart people can build a pipeline into industry that is really powerful.”
If Atlantis lands major contracts, it could help Chancellor create a path for future employees. For example, a doctoral candidate could get a job in the SpaRTAN lab, splitting research time between LSU and Atlantis and getting paid by Atlantis. Once that student earns a degree, they could then move into a full-time job with the company.
Those would create “sticky jobs,” Maas said, that wouldn't move to Houston or Austin.
“The company is going to stay here and so will those high-paying jobs,” Maas said. "Tech companies tend to attract other tech companies. If enough of them gather and develop together, you get a tech cluster."