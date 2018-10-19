Baton Rouge-area home sales were 6.8 percent lower in September than the year before, the third month in a row there was a year-to-year decrease in sales.
There were 837 homes sold in metro Baton Rouge during September, according to figures released Friday by the Greater Baton Rouge Association of Realtors' Multiple Listing Service. That compares with 898 Multiple Listing Service sales in the nine-parish region during September 2017.
Through the first nine months of the year, home sales are down by 4.8 percent to 8,285 from 8,705.
In East Baton Rouge Parish, which accounts for the largest segment of the local housing market, there were 431 Multiple Listing Service sales, 9.1 percent fewer than the 474 sales a year earlier. Livingston Parish had a 19.5 percent drop to 149 from 185 sales.
Ascension Parish bucked the trend with a 7.2 percent increase to 163 sales from 152.
While the number of homes sold fell locally, inventory continued to rise, as did the price, and days on the market increased. Pending sales, an indicator of future activity, dropped 5.7 percent in September to 774 from 821. New listings were down 17.7 percent to 1,025 from 1,246.
The median sale price for a home in metro Baton Rouge was $209,900, a 5.8 percent increase over the $198,450 in September 2017. That means half the homes sold went for below that price, half for above that price. The average sale price rose 5.3 percent to $228,637 from $217,203. The average sale price can be affected by luxury home sales.
There were 4,227 homes for sale in metro Baton Rouge during September, an 11.8 percent increase from the year before. The supply increased from 4 months to 4.7. Six months is considered a healthy supply of homes. The number of days a house was on the market before it sold was up from 55 to 63.
Through the first nine months of the year, Ascension narrowly topped sales from the year before, at 1,509 compared to 1,504 MLS sales from the year. Sales were down 6.9 percent in Livingston Parish to 1,524 from 1,637, while East Baton Rouge sales were down 6.6 percent to 4,444 from 4,756.