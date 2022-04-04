LWCC has declared a $102 million dividend for 2021 that will be distributed to the nearly 20,000 Louisiana businesses that have policies with the private workers’ compensation insurance company.
All of the payments will be mailed on or before April 13.
Over the past 19 years, LWCC has returned $1.13 billion in dividend payments to policyholders. The company said the dividend payments are expected to support nearly 1,700 jobs.
The dividends paid out to policyholders come from premiums collected that were not spent on claims and the earnings from LWCC’s investments. Because the policyholders are owners of the company, they share the financial rewards.