The Siegel Group Nevada has bought the HomeTowne Studios Baton Rouge extended stay hotel at the Interstate 12-South Sherwood Forest intersection and plans to remodel and rebrand the 130-room property.
Financial details were not disclosed. The company has 59 Siegel Select and Siegel Suites hotels across the U.S., including locations in Shreveport, Bossier City and Alexandria.
The hotel at 11140 Boardwalk Drive will be renamed Siegel Select Baton Rouge. New furniture and appliance packages will be installed in all of the rooms and the exterior will be repainted.
The hotel opened in 1998.