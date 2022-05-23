Monica Nijoka, Baton Rouge General’s vice president and chief nursing officer, is out after a five-year tenure with the health system, a company spokesperson confirmed Monday.
Baton Rouge General officials declined to give a reason for Nijoka’s departure.
“She has a long history with BRG and we’re proud of all she accomplished,” Meghan Parrish, Baton Rouge General’s vice president of marketing and communications, said in an email. “We wish her the best in the future.”
Parrish said Baton Rouge General will conduct a national search for a new chief nursing officer. Stephen Mumford, the health system’s chief operating officer and executive vice president, will oversee the organization’s nursing functions in the interim.
Nijoka joined Baton Rouge General as chief nursing officer in 2017 after serving in the same role at The NeuroMedical Center.
The change comes at a turbulent time for nurses. Nijoka told The Advocate last year that Baton Rouge General had seen a 20% turnover in its nursing staff at one point due to the ongoing stress of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Some nurses have left health care altogether, while others have pursued opportunities in less-stressful settings. Others turned to travel nursing, which offers greater flexibility and higher pay rates.