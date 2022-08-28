Global firm acquires Belle Chasse insurance company
Hub International Limited, a leading global insurance brokerage and financial services firm, has acquired Bubrig Insurance Agency.
Located in Belle Chasse, Bubrig is an independent agency providing home, auto, flood and life insurance.
Bill Bubrig, president, and the entire Bubrig staff will join Hub Gulf South.
Bollinger delivers 50th fast response cutter to Coast Guard
Bollinger Shipyards has delivered the USCGC William Chadwick to the Coast Guard in Key West, Florida.
This is the 176th vessel Bollinger has delivered to the Coast Guard over a 35-year period and the 50th fast response cutter delivered under the current program.
The USCGC Chadwick will be homeported in Sector Boston, which is known as "The Birthplace of the Coast Guard." The sector is responsible for coastal safety, security and environmental protection from the New Hampshire-Massachusetts border south to Plymouth, Massachusetts.
The ship is named after William P. Chadwick, who was awarded the Gold Lifesaving Medal for the rescue of the crew of the schooner George Taulane on Feb. 3, 1880. Even after suffering a debilitating injury from flying debris, Chadwick directed efforts to save the crew of the broken ship.
Louisiana Healthcare Connections, Compete LA partner to help with degree completion
Louisiana Healthcare Connections is partnering with Compete LA to increase degree completion among its employees.
Compete LA is offered by the University of Louisiana system to help the 653,000 Louisiana adults who started college but did not finish their degrees. The program offers dedicated coaches to evaluate existing credits and provide help with reenrollment, more than 65 fully online degree programs and tuition discounts.
Louisiana Healthcare Connections, which offers Medicaid, Medicare Advantage and health insurance marketplace plans, will provide tuition reimbursements of up to $5,000 to full-time employees. For more information about the partnership, visit competela.org/lahealthconnect/.
Treasury to host unclaimed money webinar for businesses Thursday
The Louisiana Department of Treasury will host a free online seminar from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Thursday to help businesses with unclaimed money law compliance and reporting requirements.
The webinar will address topics such as reporting demonstrations, alternative reporting options and best practices in general ledger reporting.
Any company paying wages, holding accounts for Louisiana residents, making payments to vendors and issuing refunds is urged to participate. Registration is available at louisiana.findyourunclaimedproperty.com/.