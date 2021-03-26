The Exchange at Baton Rouge has a new owner who plans to spend $1 million to modernize and improve the LSU-area apartment complex.
Landmark Properties, an Athens, Georgia-based student housing developer and operator, said it acquired the 299-unit complex at 449 Ben Hur Road for an undisclosed sum.
The Exchange opened in 2016 and was developed by Fairfield Properties. The development has 898 beds. Rents in The Exchange vary between $569 a month for a bed in a four-bedroom unit, to $1,199 for a bed in a one-bedroom unit.
When the building permit for The Exchange was issued in 2013, the value of the complex was listed at $36.7 million.
Landmark owns The Standard at Baton Rouge, a 287-unit, 847-bed complex at 740 W. Chimes St. The company has more than 75 student housing complexes with 48,400 beds in cities such as Tallahassee, Florida; Oxford, Mississippi; Tuscaloosa, Alabama; and Lubbock, Texas.
The purchase of The Exchange is Landmark’s 11th acquisition in the past 18 months.