BATON ROUGE AREA
Buckle Inc. has named Heath McNeese as manager and BJ Cavalier as co-manager of its Mall of Louisiana store.
McNeese joined Buckle in 2015 and was manager at Buckle in Lake Charles. He has a degree in psychology from LSU. Cavalier joined Buckle in 2010. He was a management trainee at the Lake Charles store. He has a degree in English from LSU.
LAFAYETTE AREA
IberiaBank has named Valencia Goodly as senior vice president and retail market manager for the Acadiana region.
Goodly was consumer banking market director at Chase Bank in Baton Rouge and has 30 years of experience in finance and banking, including mortgage lending, sales, management and leadership in the Acadiana region.
NEW ORLEANS AREA
Stephen Baldwin has been named chief operating officer for Touro Infirmary.
Baldwin was vice president of operations and has been with Touro since 2014. He spent 14 years working at Tulane Medical Center/HCA, including nine years in senior management roles. He also held previous positions over hospital operations and Tulane’s cancer program. He holds a bachelor's degree in finance from LSU and a master's in health administration from Tulane University.
Liz Roussel, a partner with Adams and Reese, has been appointed employment practices and workplace liability section vice chair within the Federation of Defense and Corporate Counsel.
FDCC’s members include U.S. and international civil defense litigators, senior corporate counsel and insurance claims executives. The organization promotes knowledge, fellowship and professionalism for lawyers and other professionals striving to achieve a balanced justice system in the defense of civil lawsuits.
Heather Melton has been named managing partner at the LongHorn Steakhouse in Covington.
The Jamestown, North Carolina, native started with LongHorn 10 years ago as a server and has worked in the restaurant industry for almost 30 years.
AROUND LOUISIANA
The Louisiana District Judges Association has elected as president Judge Lisa Woodruff-White, East Baton Rouge Family Court.
Other officers are Judge Guy Bradberry, 14th Judicial District Court in Lake Charles, first vice president; Judge Brady O’Callaghan, 1st Judicial District Court in Shreveport, second vice president; Judge Piper Griffin, Orleans Civil District Court in New Orleans, secretary; Judge Scott U. Schlegel, 24th Judicial District Court in Gretna, treasurer; and Judge C. Wendell Manning, 4th Judicial District Court in Bastrop, immediate past president.