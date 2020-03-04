Crafty Apes, the developer of visual effects for major movies such as "Jumanji: The Next Level" and "Little Women" and television series such as "Stranger Things" and "Star Trek: Picard," is expanding to Baton Rouge with operations at the Celtic Media Centre.
Crafty Apes has begun hiring visual effects specialists for its initial projects in Louisiana. The company will create a minimum of six permanent jobs, with an average annual salary of more than $116,500, plus benefits. Louisiana Economic Development estimates the company’s launch will result in eight new indirect jobs. The company expects to ramp up to 20 permanent direct jobs within six months, cofounder Chris LeDoux said.
With principal offices in Hollywood and Atlanta, the company also operates studios in New York, New Mexico and Canada.
“Crafty Apes was looking for a community that had the talent, space and industry support to succeed, and they found it in Baton Rouge,” said Adam Knapp, president and chief executive officer of the Baton Rouge Area Chamber.
Launched in 2008, Celtic Media Centre offers office, studio and screening space, in addition to several sound stages where many major motion pictures and television series have been filmed.
Crafty Apes offers a range of visual effects services, including computer-generated imagery, set supervision, 2D and 3D compositing, VFX consultation and digital cosmetics.
The company will tap the state's Entertainment Job Creation Program, also known as the Qualified Entertainment Company incentive, which was created by the Louisiana Legislature in 2017 to encourage investment in permanent jobs in entertainment content creation. For jobs paying $45,000 or more annually, the employer can claim a 15% payroll tax credit. That credit increases to 20% for new jobs paying more than $66,000 a year. A similar credit was established for music-related companies.