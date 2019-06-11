Two men who bought lots in the Adelia at Old Goodwood development under construction off Goodwood Boulevard have filed suit against the developer, claiming he misrepresented the timetable for construction and how many home sites have been sold.

Ryan Engquist, who owns two lots in Adelia, and Tim Basilica, who owns one lot, filed the suit in U.S. District Court in Baton Rouge on Monday against Michael and Lacey Hogstrom and Adelia Development Co. LLC. Michael Hogstrom bought Goodwood Plantation several years ago and announced plans to build Adelia at Old Goodwood around it. Adelia was billed as an upscale development with 48 homes, all starting in the $750,000 range.

Engquist, a division president/partner with Level Homes, and Basilica, a creative director with Level Homes who used to work for Hogstrom’s company, Onsite Design, said they were told four things when they purchased their lots in Adelia in May and July 2017. The first was that the majority of lots in the development were pre-sold. The second was the development would feature far more custom homes than speculative homes. They said they were also told the landscaping, streetscape, street lighting, walls and gates would be finished by December 2018 and the renovation of the Goodwood Plantation home would begin by March 2019. These factors weighed heavily on Engquist and Basilica’s decisions to buy, they said in the lawsuit.

According to documents Adelia sent to homeowners on May 15, 42 of the 47 lots have been sold. Eleven custom homes are under construction or occupied and seven spec homes will be under construction by the end of the year. The property was rezoned in February to allow for six condos, three townhomes and 8,500 square feet of clubhouse/office space. Those documents also say that renovation to the plantation home will start in July.

The suit claims that no landscaping, streetscaping and street lighting have been installed in Adelia. Walls have not been completed and no gates have been installed, it says. The homeowner documents sent last month said that street lights and landscaping will be installed by July.

Attempts to reach Hogstrom for comment Tuesday afternoon were unsuccessful.

The suit asks for damages, interest and attorney’s fees. They are seeking a jury trial.