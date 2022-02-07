Louisiana Economic Development announced the 2021 Lantern Award winners, which go to companies around the state that demonstrate excellence in manufacturing.
Area winners are Cane River Pecan Company in New Iberia, Acadiana Region; Mezzo Technologies in Baton Rouge, Capital Region; Oracle Lighting in Avondale, Southeast Region and Carboline in Lake Charles, Southwest Region.
Lantern Award honorees are selected by Louisiana’s Regional Planning and Development Districts, based on the contributions of the manufacturers to their communities, including investments in employment growth and facility expansion. Each business also must demonstrate sustainability by remaining in operation at least three years prior to the nomination.
““In 2021, Louisiana manufacturers rallied their employees and their communities to continue moving forward in the face of unprecedented challenges,” said Don Pierson, LED secretary. “In every region of our state, these honored manufacturers have distinguished themselves by combining business acumen and community partnership in extraordinary ways.”
Since LED launched the Lantern Awards in 1979, the program has recognized more than 330 Louisiana manufacturing businesses. LED’s program partners include the Louisiana Industrial Development Executives Association and the Louisiana Quality Foundation.