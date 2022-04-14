United Community Bank has purchased a former Capital One branch on Bluebonnet Boulevard and plans to open its second Baton Rouge branch there.
Raceland-based UCB bought the building at 9817 Bluebonnet for $1.9 million in a deal that was filed Wednesday with the East Baton Rouge Clerk of Court’s office.
Tigue Bonneval, broker/ partner in Audubon Real Estate Associates, a division of Beau Box Commercial Real Estate, represented UCB in the deal. Byron Seamands of JLL represented the seller.
The plan is for the bank to open the Bluebonnet branch by late summer, Bonneval said.
Sonny Aldridge, executive vice president and chief operating officer, said UCB is excited to add the Bluebonnet location and the additional exposure it will bring.
Capital One closed the 5,560 square foot building in 2021 as part of an ongoing effort to trim its branch footprint. The bank closed five Baton Rouge branches last year, bringing the total number of area locations to 15.
UCB has 10 branches across south Louisiana, including two in Gonzales and one in Prairieville. Its total deposits are just over $520 million as of June 30, according to the FDIC.