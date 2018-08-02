LSU on Thursday announced three new tenants of the Nicholson Gateway mixed-use development set to open this month on the site of LSU's old Alex Box Stadium.

Frutta Bowls, Starbucks and Private Stock, an apparel boutique, will join other retailers, including anchor Matherne’s Market and a Wendy’s restaurant, in the 50,000-square-foot retail area. All of the retailers are set to open during the first week of September, said Ernie Ballard, an LSU spokesman.

It will be the first Louisiana location for Frutta Bowls, a quick-service fresh food eatery serving items such as acai, pitaya, oatmeal, kale bowls and smoothies.

Private Stock, owned by LSU graduate Donnie Alfred, offers a selection of sneakers and other apparel, according to the news release.

“We are thrilled to have Frutta Bowls, Starbucks and Private Stock join Matherne’s Market and Wendy’s in our campus community. I’m confident these new neighbors will enhance the Nicholson Gateway living experience for the more than 1,500 students who will call this new space home in just a few weeks,” LSU Assistant Vice President of Residential Life Steve Waller said in the news release.

Nicholson Gateway is being built on a 28-acre site between West Chimes Street and Skip Bertman Drive. The public-private development, will include four new buildings to house LSU undergraduate and graduate students. This will add more than 1,500 beds to the available student housing.

All of the residences are ready and students are set to move in on Aug. 12. Some students, such as resident assistants in the development, young women going through sorority rush and law school enrollees will be allowed to move in early, Ballard said.

The complex also will include 50,000 square feet of retail space and 10,000 square feet of recreational space for students. The retail space will cater to students, faculty, staff and campus visitors. A parking garage also will be added.

The LSU Property Foundation, an affiliate of the LSU Foundation, is developing Nicholson Gateway. Stirling Properties is serving as the retail developer and leasing broker on the project, working with prime developer Georgia-based RISE, which specializes in student housing. Stirling also will handle ongoing retail property management.