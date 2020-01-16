Photo provided by Patricia Comeaux -- The Bogan Fire Station, seen here in 1960, was named after Robert A. Bogan, Baton Rouge's first fire chief. Currently, the building is home for the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge and the Robert A. Bogan Baton Rouge Fire Museum. At the end of the year, the arts council is set to move to 233 St. Ferdinand and the fire museum is looking to expand and fill up the entire space.