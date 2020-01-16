The Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge hopes to move into a new home by the end of the year, giving the Robert A. Bogan Baton Rouge Fire Museum an opportunity to expand in the building both organization's occupy.
Rebekah Rainey, director of communications for the arts council, told the Downtown Development District Tuesday the organization will start a capital campaign in the next couple of weeks to raise $2.6 million for the Cary Saurage Community Arts Center, which will be located at 233 St. Ferdinand St. Rainey said the council is “pretty close” to raising the money needed for the redevelopment. Work has already started on renovating property, known as “the Triangle Building” because of its shape.
The 12,000-square-foot building will not only serve as the home for the Arts Council’s administrative offices, but will also have room for a community arts center, a gallery, black box theatre, rooftop reception space and a collaborative work space spread out across three floors.
The new location will be twice as large as the Arts Council’s current downtown home at 427 Laurel St. The council shares that building with the Robert A. Bogan Baton Rouge Fire Museum.
Mike Paternostro, a firefighter who serves as president of the organization’s board, said with the council moving out, the plan is to expand the museum to take up the entire space. “This is a good chance to revitalize the building,” he said.
The Legislature has approved $270,000 for planning the museum expansion. Because state funds are being used, officials want the scope of the museum’s displays to include more than just the Baton Rouge Fire Department, Paternostro said. The museum is trying to line up items and stories from the New Orleans and Shreveport fire departments, he said.
“As we’ve gotten more recognition, we’ve reached out to fire vendors, other downtown businesses,” Paternostro said. “We are trying to network to the best of our ability.” The state has approved $3.3 million in additional money for the fire museum, but the money has not been allocated.
The goal is to start working on the expanded fire museum at the end of the year or in early 2021, Paternostro said.