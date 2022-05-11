Hollywood Casino Baton Rouge is set to get a new name in late spring 2023, the same time the downtown casino opens its $70 million landside expansion.
Terry Downey, president and CEO of CQ Holding Company, said it took longer than expected to put in the pilings for the dockside expansion. When ground was broken on the expansion in August, it was set for completion in the second half of 2022.
“It took the river a while to drop down,” he said. Because of the casino’s proximity to the levee, work can’t go on when the Mississippi River is over a certain level.
The casino will feature a DraftKings sportsbook, a Shaquille O’Neal’s Big Chicken restaurant, a coffee shop and a noodle restaurant.
Hollywood is adding about 33,000 square feet to its atrium by turning the valet parking area into indoor space. The riverboat's 859 slot machines and 12 table games will be moved onto land.
The Legislature passed a law in 2018 that allows casinos to move off of their current riverboats or barges onto land. The thinking was this would spur investment by getting operators to add hotels, restaurants, spas, pools and other attractions.
After the expansion is complete, CQ will look at adding a hotel to Hollywood Casino.
The company has had internal discussions about building a hotel on the property, but the company wants to get the expansion up and running before taking a serious look at it, Downey said.
The Isle of Capri Lake Charles, which had its floating casino barge damage during Hurricane Laura, is set to reopen on land as Horseshoe Casino Lake Charles by the end of the year.
Treasure Chest Casino in Kenner is set to move onto land as part of a $90 million expansion that could open by late 2023.
The Belle of Baton Rouge also plans to move onto land. Downey said hopes to go before the Louisiana Gaming Control Board in June to get permission to move the Belle. CQ Holdings completed its purchase of the riverboat last week
The two casinos may share ownership, but the Belle and Hollywood will be different from each other. There will be different restaurants at each casino and Hollywood will feature a DraftKings sportsbook, while the Belle will have its own branded sportsbook.
“I grew up in the Las Vegas market, where you have 30 to 40 locals casinos in one valley,” Downey said. “There are many different ways to differentiate between the two properties…They will both feel brand new.”
CQ also owns the DraftKings at Casino Queen in East St. Louis, Illinois, and Casino Queen Marquette in Marquette, Iowa.
The company is bullish on the Baton Rouge casino market, which has long been dominated by L’Auberge Baton Rouge. With Hollywood and the Belle both moving onto land, CQ sees a chance to shift some market share, Downey said.
“We’re pretty high on what the market can do,” he said. “With the Belle doing this phased growth, we can control our exposure. We don’t have to disturb the market, we can just grow.”