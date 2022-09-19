A Highland Road office building that is the home of an international pipe company has been sold for $3.67 million.
Pink Ribbon Realty LLC of Baton Rouge bought the building at 18444 Highland in a deal that closed Friday, said Mark Hebert of Kurz & Hebert Commercial Real Estate. The seller was McGehee Properties LLC of Baton Rouge.
Edgen Murray, which makes pipes, valves and fittings for the energy and infrastructure industry, has leased the building for more than 20 years and recently signed a 10 year extension, said Hebert. Hebert represented the seller while Will Adams of Property One represented the buyers.
McGehee bought the 17,410 square foot office building in October 2001 for nearly $1.48 million. The seller was Thomas Pipe & Steel LLC, the former name of Edgen Murray. “They knew it was a good time to sell,” Hebert said.
Edgen Murray is headquartered in Houston. The company is a subsidiary of the Japanese firm Sumitomo Corporation.