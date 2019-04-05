BRF has broken ground on a $14.2 million expansion of the Center for Molecular Imaging and Therapy in Shreveport, which will offer next-generation treatment and research techniques into cancer, Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s.
The expansion, set to open at the end of 2020, will create 25 new jobs with an average annual salary of $60,000 plus benefits and retain 18 existing CMIT jobs, according to Louisiana Economic Development.
BRF, formerly the Biomedical Research Foundation of Northwest Louisiana, operates five other businesses that focus on health care, technology and innovation.
The state offered BRF an incentive package that includes a $1 million performance-based grant to offset the costs of medical equipment and building expenses.