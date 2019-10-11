WASHINGTON — The Trump administration is suspending a 5% tariff hike on $250 billion in Chinese imports that was set to take effect Tuesday, and China agreed to buy $40 billion to $50 billion in U.S. farm products as the world's two biggest economies reached a cease-fire Friday in their 15-month trade war.
The United States still has in place tariffs on more than $360 billion worth of Chinese imports and still is set to hit an additional $160 billion in December. What changed Friday was that President Donald Trump suspended plans to raise the existing tariffs on $250 billion in Chinese products from 25% to 30% next week.
The tariffs on Chinese goods, along with others on steel and aluminum against China and other countries dating back to spring 2018, have cost Louisiana businesses an extra $250 million in import taxes on products, according to Tariffs Hurt the Heartland, a nonpartisan organization in Washington, D.C., that has been crunching federal import and export data by state. Louisiana companies also have paid $169 million in retaliatory tariffs on exports to China, the organization's latest data shows.
The White House said the two sides made some progress on thornier issues, including China's lax protection of foreign intellectual property. But more work will have to be done on key differences in later negotiations, including U.S. allegations that China forces foreign countries to hand over trade secrets in return for access to the Chinese market.
While providing scant details of just what was agreed to Friday, the White House said Beijing has pledged to be more transparent about how it sets the value of its currency, the yuan. The Trump administration has accused China of manipulating the yuan lower to give its exporters a price advantage in foreign markets.
China has agreed to open its markets to U.S. banks and other financial services providers, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said.
The U.S. and Chinese negotiators have so far reached their tentative agreement only in principle. No documents have been signed.
Trump announced the trade truce in a White House meeting with the top Chinese negotiator, Vice Premier Liu He. The news followed two days of talks in Washington.
"You're very tough negotiators," Trump said to the Chinese delegation.
Trump has yet to drop plans to impose tariffs Dec. 15 on an additional $160 billion in Chinese products, a move that would extend the sanctions to just about everything China ships to the United States. The December tariffs would cover a wide range of consumer goods, including clothes, toys and smartphones and would likely be felt by American shoppers.
The trade war has inflicted an economic toll on both countries. U.S. manufacturers have been hurt by rising costs from the tariffs and by uncertainty over when and how the trade hostilities may end.
Among those in Louisiana that have sought tariff exemptions citing hardships are Baton Rouge-based music hardware and software business Presonus Audio Electronics that sells audio mixers, and barbecue grill maker BBQ Guys Manufacturing. Both have cited difficulty in sourcing products from outside China and pressure to increase prices. Gonzales-based Crown Crafts Inc. said it has raised prices on baby bibs made by subsidiary Sassy Baby Inc. and cited difficulty in finding reasonably priced alternative manufacturers outside China.
In New Orleans, cemetery mausoleum and monument business Alfortish Enterprises said some of the granite it uses to match decades-old tombs in cemeteries is unique to China. Near Lafayette, Cajun Kooling, which sells portable cooling devices, sought a tariff exemption to keep its relationship with a Chinese manufacturer to avoid taking a deeper cut in profits caused by the U.S. taxes imposed on Chinese imports.
"They're trying to de-escalate," said Timothy Keeler, a former chief of staff at the Office of the U.S. Trade Representatives. "I think it serves both sides' interests because both sides were feeling pain."
As for trade, Louisiana exports in 2018 to China, which had been the state’s biggest trading partner, dropped by more than 60% to $3 billion from $7.7 billion recorded in 2017, according to U.S. Census Bureau figures. China, which had been a major market for Louisiana soybeans, oil, gas and chemical products, fell to being the state’s sixth-biggest trading partner. Louisiana now ranks 11th in the nation for exports to China.
Despite that dramatic drop in the amount of goods headed for China, the overall value of Louisiana’s exports rose by 18% in 2018 from the year before as other countries picked up the pace. Expanded export markets for Louisiana for 2018 included Mexico, up 27%; South Korea, doubled; Brazil, up 34%, with similar gains to Canada and the Netherlands.
What has powered the increase in exports has been Louisiana’s energy sector: petroleum; crude oil from petroleum; and liquefied natural gas.
Gregory Daco, an economist at Oxford Economics, said the partial nature of the deal with China won't relieve much of the uncertainty surrounding trade policy that has discouraged many American companies from investing in new equipment and expanding.
"For businesses this will mean less damage, not greater certainty," Daco said in a research note.
Daco has estimated that the trade fight will cut U.S. growth by about 0.6 percentage point in 2020. Friday's pact might reduce that slightly to 0.5 percentage point, he said. "While markets reacted positively to the news, we caution that beyond the promises and niceties, the deal doesn't address key underlying issues," Daco wrote.
Earlier Friday, China announced a timetable for carrying out a promise to allow full foreign ownership of some finance businesses, starting with futures traders on Jan. 1, as Beijing tries to make its slowing economy more competitive and efficient.
Ownership limits will be ended for mutual fund companies on April 1 and for securities firm on Dec. 1, the China Securities Regulatory Commission said. Until now, foreign investors have been limited to owning 51% of such businesses.
For now, the two sides have come to "almost a complete agreement" on both financial services and currency issues, Mnuchin said.
The U.S. and Chinese negotiators did not deal this week with a dispute over the Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei. The U.S. has imposed sanctions on Huawei, saying it poses a threat to U.S. national security because its equipment can be used for espionage. Trump has said he was willing to use Huawei as a bargaining chip in the trade talks.
"This is an encouraging first phase," said Craig Allen, president of the U.S.-China Business Council. "We await word on how implementation will be measured and in what timeframe, as well as details on scheduling subsequent phases."
Among the skeptics of Friday's agreement is Derek Scissors, a China expert at the American Enterprise Institute, who suggested that the deal amounted to merely a temporary pause in the conflict.
"The president is acting as if a lot of Chinese concessions have been nailed down, and they just haven't," Scissors said.
The two countries were close to a more comprehensive deal in early May. But talks stalled after the U.S. accused China of reneging on earlier commitments. Trump acknowledged that Friday's deal has yet to be put down on paper but said that wouldn't be a problem.
"China wants it badly, and we want it also," Trump said. "We should be able to get that done over the next four weeks."
The two countries are deadlocked primarily over the Trump administration's assertions that China deploys predatory tactics — including outright theft — in a sharp-elbowed drive to become the global leader in robotics, self-driving cars and other advanced technology.
Beijing has been reluctant to make the kind of substantive policy reforms that would satisfy the administration. Doing so would likely require scaling back China's aspirations for technological supremacy, which it sees as crucial to its prosperity.