Warehouse Studios Co., a hair salon, is under construction on Floynell Drive, near the Jefferson Highway intersection. The salon is set to open in early 2022. It will have an old warehouse feel and vibe, incorporating bricks from a Montgomery, Alabama Baptist church and ceilings lined with heart pine wood. Facilities Maintenance Management is the contractor.
Is there a business under construction in your neighborhood and you want to know what it is? Send an email with a picture or the location to tboone@theadvocate.com.