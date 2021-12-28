A South Sherwood Forest office building has been sold from one local credit union to another in a nearly $2.8 million deal.
EFCU Federal Credit Union bought the building at 3232 S. Sherwood Forest Blvd. in a deal filed Tuesday with the East Baton Rouge Clerk of Court’s office.
The seller was Pelican State Credit Union.
The 45,320-square-foot building was empty for nearly a year, said George Bonvillain, with Elifin Realty, who represented Pelican State. The credit union recently moved its headquarters to a new building on O’Neal Lane.
The company had its offices on Sherwood Forest for more than a decade, after it bought the former Piccadilly Restaurants headquarters in 2009.
Pelican State was founded in 1956 and was originally chartered as the Department of Hospitals Credit Union, mainly serving members who worked in the state’s charity hospitals and mental health centers. Pelican State is the seventh-largest credit union in the state in terms of deposits, with $526.3 million.
EFCU’s current headquarters are at 10719 Airline Highway, near Alco Avenue.
The Sherwood Forest office is about double the size of the company’s current offices, said David Vercher director of KW Commercial-Baton Rouge, who represented EFCU. The company plans to spend several months restoring the building before it moves in.
EFCU was founded in 1934 as the Stanocola Processing Employees Federal Credit Union with $941 in assets and 178 members. It is now the fifth-largest credit union in the state, with nearly $612.7 million in deposits.