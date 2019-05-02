The U.S. economy is healthy and not in any danger of a recession in the near future.
“We’re OK,” said Elliot Eisenberg, a former chief economist with the National Association of Home Builders, during his keynote speech at the Trends in Real Estate seminar Thursday morning.
First-quarter growth was “spectacular” and made the economy look better than it actually was. State and local government spending went “bonkers” after the federal government shutdown and inventory skyrocketed.
“What’s the biggest problem for small business? They can’t find employees,” he said.
Eisenberg, who made his third keynote speech at Trends, is projecting the national economy to grow at about 2.5% this year and at about 2% for 2020. “That’s a return to normalcy.”
Earlier, Ty Gose with NAI/Latter & Blum said the Baton Rouge office market was seeing falling occupancy rates. While the amount of office space being occupied usually goes up as unemployment goes down, Gose said companies are standing pat. He said Louisiana needs to be more competitive with states such as Texas and Tennessee in order to attract businesses.
Continued low rental rates, rising vacancies and competition from other developments is making it a challenging time for many Baton Rouge apartment complexes.
Craig Davenport, with Cook, Moore, Davenport & Associates, said in the past year, rental rates have dropped 2%. That’s the second year in a row the rates have fallen.
At the same time vacancy rates are up to 9.3%. For some LSU properties, where thousands of units have been built over recent years, Davenport said the rates are 19%.
This is forcing apartment complexes to get creative in terms to raise money. Davenport said some Baton Rouge complexes are offering reserved parking spots close to the front door. People are paying $20 to $40 a month to stay out of the rain.
Ryan Greene of NAI/Latter & Blum said we're in a trough when it comes to industrial real estate.
Greene said Baton Rouge has wrapped up $15 billion in petrochemical construction projects over the past few years and about to start up to $18 billion in work. Those are the things that drive the market for industrial real estate.
The vacancy rate for industrial real estate was 7.3% in 2018. Greene said that’s up from 5.7% in 2017 and 6.8% in 2016.
"We just need to occupy our time with other things while we wait for the uptick," he said.
The Trends seminar started in 1988 as a joint project of the Greater Baton Rouge Association of Realtors' commercial and investment division and LSU's Real Estate Research Institute. The goal of the program is to educate members of the division, their clients and other real estate practitioners in the greater Baton Rouge area about what is going on in the local real estate market.