Elite Roofing Supply bought the former Sunbelt Rentals building on Wooddale Boulevard for nearly $2 million and plans to move its business.
Hebert Real Estate Properties LLC bought the property at 300 Wooddale Blvd. in a deal that was filed last week with the East Baton Rouge Clerk of Court’s office. The seller was Sunbelt Rentals Inc.
Elite has an office at 13637 Airline. Company officials said they will move to the new location in the next month or so.
Hebert has the same Arizona address as Elite’s corporate offices. Doug Norman, a regional vice president and managing partner for the company based out of Monroe, is listed as a representative in the sale documents.
The Wooddale property is 7.5 acres and features a 33,000-square-foot building with a showroom, offices and service area. Mark Hebert and Colin Smith of Kurz & Hebert Commercial Real Estate represented the sellers. Beau Box of Beau Box Commercial Real Estate represented the buyers.
Elite is a distributor of materials and supplies for commercial and residential roofing. The company has 20 branches stretching from California to Louisiana.