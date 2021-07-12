ExxonMobil has named Bonnie Eckhart as manager of its Port Allen Cluster, which includes the Port Allen Lubricants Plant and new Port Allen Aviation Plant.
Her title is Port Allen Cluster manager, midstream, lubricants operations Americas, ExxonMobil Refining & Supply Co.
Eckhart replaces Scott Gleason, who has been named Americas Lubricants operations support manager at the ExxonMobil Houston campus.
Eckhart, a Texas native, joined ExxonMobil in 2002 a chemist at its Beaumont Lubricants Plant. She served in various regional technical, controllers and Lubricants marketing roles until assuming the role of operations manager at the Port Allen Lubricants Plant in 2015. She returned to Houston in 2018 as Lubricants Automotive Category change manager and assumed the Americas Manufacturing Region Lubricants operations support manager role in 2019.
The Port Allen Lubricants Cluster employs more than 200 company and contractor personnel. The lubricants facility was founded in 1990 and is the fourth-largest ExxonMobil lubricants facility in the world. The lube blending, packaging and warehouse operation provides 103 blended products, including engine oils, industrial lubricants and aviation piston and process oils, to customers around the world. The aviation facility opened in 2015 and began commercial production in 2016. The facility produces 5.2 million gallons of three different types of commercial aviation lubricants annually.