Hancock Whitney Corp. said Tuesday its third-quarter earnings were down compared to the year before due to costs related to its acquisition of Lafayette-based MidSouth Bancorp.
Gulfport, Mississippi-based Hancock Whitney, which has a major presence in New Orleans, said its net income dropped to $67.8 million, or 77 cents per share, from $83.9 million, or 96 cents per share, a year ago. The bank said costs related to the acquisition of MidSouth reduced earnings by $28.8 million, or 26 cents per share.
Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.03 per share. The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was $1.01 per share.
The company posted revenue of $366.4 million in the period.
Its revenue net of interest expense was $306.2 million, which did not meet Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $308 million.
Total deposits for the quarter were $24.2 billion, up $965 million from the end of the second quarter. That includes $1.3 billion related to MidSouth.