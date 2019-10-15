Hancock Whitney Corp. said its third quarter earnings were down when compared to the year before due to costs related to its merger with MidSouth Bancorp.

Gulfport, Mississippi-based Hancock Whitney, which has a major presence in New Orleans, said its net income for the third quarter was $67.8 million or 77 cents per diluted share. That compares to third quarter 2018 earnings of $83.9 million or 96 cents per share. The bank said the quarter results included costs related to the acquisition of MidSouth that totaled $28.8 million or 26 cents per share.