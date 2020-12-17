Aerial of the L'Auberge Casino and Hotel in Baton Rouge.

Baton Rouge’s three riverboat casinos combined saw a 16% drop in winnings during November when compared to the year before, but that was good enough to be the best performance of any of the state’s gambling markets.

The 13 riverboat casinos, Harrah’s land-based casino and four racinos brought in $151.8 million during November, according to figures released Thursday by the Louisiana Gaming Control Board. That’s down 25.9% from the $204.7 million that 15 riverboats, Harrah’s and the four racinos generated in November 2019.

Baton Rouge’s three riverboat casinos saw a modest drop in winnings in October when compared to the year before, but that was good enough to be the best performance of any of the state’s gambling markets.