The developer of a liquefied natural gas export facility in southwest Louisiana won state approval for a tax break that could reach more than $2 billion, after the state Board of Commerce and Industry voted in favor of the exemption Friday.
The vote came after a lengthy debate, and over objections from Together Louisiana, an advocacy group critical of the state's Industrial Tax Exemption Program. The group on Friday argued that the process that local taxing authorities used to approve the exemption violated open meetings laws and did not give residents enough information.
"No members of the public, no residents had any way to know … this deliberation was happening," said Together Louisiana organizer Broderick Bagert, adding the group was not against the project, but wants to delay the vote until the local bodies can go through an open process.
Driftwood LNG LLC, a subsidiary of the natural gas company Tellurian Inc., plans to build a $15.9 billion LNG export facility in Calcasieu Parish, a project that could be the largest capital investment in the state's history.
The local property tax exemption is expected to reach more than $2 billion over 10 years if it is renewed.
Board members mostly voiced support for the project and exemption. Board member Jan Moller proposed delaying the vote until February, but that motion failed, 17-2. The board then voted unanimously to approve the exemption.
Jason French, of Tellurian, which is developing the project, said a delay would be "very problematic," as the company is currently looking to ink contracts with customers.
The exemption goes to Gov. John Bel Edwards for final approval.
Edwards reined in the generous Industrial Tax Exemption Program in 2016 by giving local officials a say in whether to award the property tax breaks, among other changes. Previously, the state-run Board of Commerce and Industry approved the exemptions without input from locals.
After multiple rounds of changes to the program's rules, companies now can get up to 80 percent exemptions for 10 years.
But the Driftwood application falls under an exception to the rules. Because the company filed the advance notification with Louisiana Economic Development between June 24, 2016, and Oct. 21, 2016, it qualifies for a 100 percent exemption for up to 10 years. The vote Friday awarded the first five-year installment of that tax break. Local officials in Calcasieu Parish already approved the tax break with little debate, the Lake Charles American Press reported.
