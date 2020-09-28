Southern University in Baton Rouge is hosting a virtual leadership course that's free for registered participants and begins today at 6 p.m. on a Zoom conference call.
The leadership training program is about 'strategic leadership in times of crisis', and features top executives with experiences in public policy and the U.S. military.
It's a partnership between The Southern University Baton Rouge College of Business and the Southern University Law Center.
The leadership course features former U.S. diplomat James A. Joseph who served under four American presidents during his career and was born in Opelousas, retired Army Lt. Gen. Russel L. Honore who served at Fort Gillem, Georgia but has ties to Louisiana, and John Sibley Butler, a native of New Orleans, chair for constructive capitalism at the graduate school of business at the University of Texas at Austin and was part of the economic advisory team for then-Gov. George Bush's 2000 presidential campaign. Professor Ronald Jackson at Southern University is also leading the course.
The virtual course runs between Sept. 28 and Nov. 9 and is scheduled between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m.
For more information please contact ronald_jackson@subr.edu or call 225-938-2533
“For any organization public or private to be successful, it requires effective leadership which can only be delivered by qualified and farsighted leaders” said Donald R. Andrews, dean of the Southern University-Baton Rouge College of Business in a news release.
Registration for the course is free and open to the general public. Registration includes access to the course and a completion certificate.