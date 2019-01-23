A private equity group has sold a 328-unit apartment complex in north Baton Rouge for $15.5 million after rehabbing the property.
Elevation Financial Group said it bought the Serenity Apartments, near North Ardenwood Drive and Renoir Avenue, for $4 million in August 2016. At that time, half the apartments were "uninhabitable" and the grounds were in "complete disrepair," even though the property didn't flood.
The firm spent $3.8 million on restoring the property. More than 160 units were restored and occupancy has risen from less than 50 percent to 95 percent, Elevation said in a news release. Rents average $680 per unit.
Elevation is based in Orlando, Florida, and said it focuses on acquiring, revitalizing and operating affordable apartment complexes for independent seniors and families. The Serenity Apartments project was its fourth disposition for its Fund V.