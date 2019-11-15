Louisiana personal income rose by 5.2% between 2017 and 2018 compared to the national average of 4.9%, according to U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis data released this week.

Personal income in the Bayou State is still lower than the U.S. average of $54,446 but grew to $46,242 as of 2018.

Personal income is a measure of income received from all sources, including earnings from work, owning a home or business and from owning financial assets. Personal income is calculated on a per capita basis, so statewide population loss of about 10,000 residents between 2017 and 2018 impacts personal income data somewhat.

Meanwhile, Texas saw its personal income increase by 5.1% to $50,355 during the same time frame. Mississippi's personal income increased by 4% to $37,834 and Alabama's by 4.4% to $42,238.

Baton Rouge metro area personal income increased by 4.7% between 2017 and 2018; the New Orleans metro area by 5.3%; and Lafayette area by 6.5%.

In East Baton Rouge Parish, the average personal income per capita increased 5.2% to $51,386; in Orleans Parish, by 2.4% to $38,963; and Lafayette Parish by 5.9% to $50,273.

Louisiana incomes show third-largest drop in U.S. in 2016 Louisiana posted the country’s third-largest decline in real personal income in 2016, new federal data show, with incomes dropping 1.9 percent…

Louisiana personal income rises 3.8 percent in 2018, BEA reports Louisiana personal income rose by 3.8 percent in 2018, newly released figures show, ranking the state's growth rate 38th in the country.