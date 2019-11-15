Louisiana personal income rose by 5.2% between 2017 and 2018 compared to the national average of 4.9%, according to U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis data released this week. 

Personal income in the Bayou State is still lower than the U.S. average of $54,446 but grew to $46,242 as of 2018. 

Personal income is a measure of income received from all sources, including earnings from work, owning a home or business and from owning financial assets. Personal income is calculated on a per capita basis, so statewide population loss of about 10,000 residents between 2017 and 2018 impacts personal income data somewhat.

Meanwhile, Texas saw its personal income increase by 5.1% to $50,355 during the same time frame. Mississippi's personal income increased by 4% to $37,834 and Alabama's by 4.4% to $42,238. 

Baton Rouge metro area personal income increased by 4.7% between 2017 and 2018; the New Orleans metro area by 5.3%; and Lafayette area by 6.5%. 

In East Baton Rouge Parish, the average personal income per capita increased 5.2% to $51,386; in Orleans Parish, by 2.4% to $38,963; and Lafayette Parish by 5.9% to $50,273. 

Email Kristen Mosbrucker at kmosbrucker@theadvocate.com.

View comments