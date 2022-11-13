Baton Rouge
Jennifer Manale has been named chief nursing officer of Baton Rouge General.
Manale will oversee all nursing operations at the Bluebonnet and Ascension campuses, and the Baton Rouge General School of Nursing.
She started working for Baton Rouge General in 1989 as a nurse in the operating room. Manale has served in multiple patient care and health care management positions, most recently as interim CNO and director of perioperative services.
--
Jessica Henkel has been selected to serve as the new director of the RESTORE Act Center of Excellence for Louisiana.
Since joining The Water Institute earlier this year as deputy director to the chief scientist, Henkel has been instrumental in program management and research. She will take on the role of director of the LA-COE, which provides research directly relevant to implementation of Louisiana’s Coastal Master Plan.
The Coastal Master Plan is a guiding document for Louisiana’s Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority that focuses efforts and guides the actions needed to sustain Louisiana’s coastal ecosystem, safeguard coastal populations and protect vital economic and cultural resources.
-----
Matthew Shehadi has been name as general manager of Hollywood Casino Baton Rouge.
Shehadi has more than 20 years of experience in the casino industry. Before joining Hollywood, he served as vice president and assistant general manager of Boulder Station Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas.
----
Kean Miller has added the following attorneys to its Baton Rouge office:
Sydney J. St. Pierre joined the energy and environmental litigation group. She earned a bachelor's in psychology from LSU and her law degree and doctor of civil law, cum laude, from LSU's Paul M. Hebert Law Center.
Shearil S. Matthews joined the labor and employment law group. She earned a master's in human resources from LSU-Shreveport and her law degree from the Southern University Law Center.
Andre P. Bellefontaine joined the energy and environmental litigation group. Bellefontaine previously served as a law clerk to the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office. He earned a bachelor's in accounting from LSU and his law degree and doctor of civil law from LSU's Paul M. Hebert Law Center.
Aaron M. Ruffin joined the casualty and mass tort and energy and environmental litigation groups. Ruffin previously served as a law clerk to Circuit Court Judge Dontae L. Bugg of Fairfax County (Virginia) and the U.S. Air Force Judge Advocate General Corps. He earned a bachelor's in economics from Brown University and a law degree from The George Washington University Law School.
Dylan T. Scully joined the energy and environmental litigation group. He earned a bachelor's in accounting from LSU and a law degree and doctor of civil law from LSU's Paul M. Hebert Law Center.
--
Bill Stevens has been named chief financial officer of Beacon Behavioral.
Stevens has more than 28 years of experience working with health care providers and insurers including Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana, UnitedHealthcare and Humana.
He earned a bachelor's in accounting from Northeast Louisiana University (now the University of Louisiana at Monroe).
New Orleans
Elyce Ieyoub and Catherine Schroeder have joined Chaffe McCall as associates in the firm’s New Orleans office.
Ieyoub focuses her practice on representing businesses and organizations in civil and commercial litigation.
She earned her law degree from the Paul M. Hebert Law Center at LSU, graduating magna cum laude. Ieyoub was senior editor of the Louisiana Law Review and recognized as a Paul M. Hebert Scholar and a Dean’s Scholar.
Schroeder assists clients in navigating the complexities of civil litigation.
She earned a bachelor's in biology from the University of Virginia and a law degree from the University of Richmond School of Law, graduating cum laude. While in law school, Schroeder served as symposium editor for the Journal of Law and Technology and was awarded entry into the Order of Barristers upon graduation.
---
OnPath Federal Credit Union has promoted the following employees:
Nellie Lovergne, vice president of retail training and development
Hope Sanderson, retail training coordinator
Sherrill Woods, vice president of retail operations
Denise Weise, vice president of risk management
Rachel Driver, vice president of loan solutions
Rosario Ruiz, support services business partner
Zenna Carter, fraud analyst
---
Tom Exnicios has joined the staff of New Orleans Area Habitat for Humanity as chief financial officer.
Exnicios was most recently a partner at Hannis T. Bourgeois, where he provided accounting, audit and advisory services to community banks. He previously was chief financial officer of Fidelity Homestead Savings Bank and president of Globe Homestead Savings Bank.
Exnicios is a longtime supporter of NOAHH. He was a member of the board of directors from 2012 to 2020 and served as board president from 2018 to 2020.
He earned a bachelor's in accounting from LSU.
----
Gyl Wadge Switzer has been named executive director of the National Alliance on Mental Illness New Orleans.
Switzer is a seasoned nonprofit leader with experience in the areas of gun safety, civil rights and mental health advocacy.
She has a master's in public health and public administration.
-----
Kean Miller has added the following attorneys to its New Orleans office.
Brittany Williams Flanders joins the energy and environmental litigation group. Flanders served as a law clerk to U.S. District Judge Jane T. Milazzo of the Eastern District of Louisiana. She earned a bachelor's in accounting from LSU and her law degree, magna cum laude, from LSU's Paul M. Hebert Law Center.
Divya Jeswant joins the state and local tax group. Jeswant has more than 10 years of experience in Mumbai representing and advising multinational and local clients in tax-related matters. She earned a bachelor's in law from the National Law School of India University and a master's in taxation from the New York University School of Law.
David T. Judd joins the offshore energy and marine litigation group. Judd also served as a law clerk to U.S. District Judge Jane T. Milazzo of the Eastern District of Louisiana. He earned a bachelor's in philosophy, summa cum laude, from LSU and a law degree and doctor of civil law, magna cum laude, from LSU's Paul M. Hebert Law Center.
Kelicia D. Raya joins the energy and environmental litigation group. Raya served as a law clerk to U.S. District Judge Ivan L.R. Lemelle of the Eastern District of Louisiana. She earned a bachelor's in biology and psychology from Xavier University of Louisiana and a law degree, cum laude, from Loyola University New Orleans College of Law.
Andrew B. Young joins the offshore energy and marine litigation group. Young served as a judicial extern to U.S. District Judge Michael J. Juneau of the Western District of Louisiana. He earned a bachelor's in finance, magna cum laude, from LSU and a law degree and doctor of civil law, magna cum laude, from LSU's Paul M. Hebert Law Center.
---
Ryan Gootee General Contractors of Metairie has made the following new hires and promotions:
Jack Altman, assistant estimator
Nicholas Dale, project manager
Jeremy Ghoram, health and safety manger
Brandon Hebert, project engineer
Craig Turner, project superintendent
Samuel Miester, project engineer
Roy Vortisch, senior superintendent
Rock Sumrall was promoted to senior superintendent