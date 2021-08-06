The shuttered Georgia-Pacific sawmill in Beauregard Parish was sold to a new buyer and now is slated to open after an $8 million investment.

Canadian forestry business Interfor Corp. bought the sawmill near DeQuincy as part of a larger $375 million portfolio it acquired from Georgia-Pacific. The mill has annual capacity of 200 million board feet.

The publicly traded business, based in Vancouver, Canada, is among the largest lumber companies in the world.

The sawmill will create 170 jobs, with average annual wages of $62,000. The restart effort will support 45 construction jobs, with a restart expected by mid-2022.

The sawmill was idled by its previous owner in May 2020 during the coronavirus pandemic, laying off 188 workers. Many former employees of the sawmill are expected to be hired by the new company, according to Louisiana's economic development department.

The state is offering workforce training through LED FastStart and tax breaks through its Quality Jobs program and Industrial Tax Exemption Program. Quality jobs usually is a cash rebate to companies up to 6% for no more than 10 years in addition to state sales and use tax rebate on capital expenditures. ITEP approval could mean up to 80% property tax abatement for the next decade.

“This acquisition enhances Interfor’s growth-focused strategy as a pure-play lumber producer, and provides significant economies of scale given the complementary geographic fit with our existing U.S. operations” said Ian Fillinger, CEO of Interfor.

