State unemployment rolls shrank below 300,000 in Louisiana again as fewer individuals filed new unemployment claims last week.
The drop coincides with the expiration of $600 a week in federal assistance that unemployed workers had received on top of the maximum $247 in state benefits being received. Also, Louisiana reinstated work-search requirements for those receiving jobless benefits.
There were 299,974 active unemployment claims last week across Louisiana, down from 327,467 on Aug. 1.
Total jobless claims peaked at 344,389 on May 23, began to plateau in June but then saw an uptick in July that coincided with state mandates that reimposed bar closures and kept Louisiana in a Phase 2 reopening of the economy with capacity restrictions on most businesses.
More than 71,300 of those continuing last week to receive jobless benefits worked in accommodation and food services, while another 35,366 work were in retail trade.
There were 11,131 first-time unemployment claims filed last week, down from 13,402 the week before.
New unemployment claims across the state were led by workers not yet categorized in a specific job sector with 1,493 new claims filed, followed by accommodation and food services, 1,401 claims; retail trade, 1,039 claims; health care and social assistance, 993 claims; and consruction, just shy of 1,000 claims.
In the Baton Rouge metro, there are still 48,938 unemployed workers as of last week and 1,696 new first-time claims, down from 1,374 claims as of August 1.
In the Lafayette metro, there are still 29,474 workers without jobs as of last week with 916 in new claims, down from 1,232 claims compared to one week before.
In the New Orleans metro, there were 100,091 workers without jobs as of last week with 2,048 in new claims, down from 2,552 claims compared to one week before.
But the rolls are still swollen compared to a more typical year. There were only 17,513 unemployed workers in Louisiana last August during the same time frame.
Bars are shuttered at least until the end of August and it's unclear whether and how some fall sports may proceed which are economic drivers in the state.
The state's unemployment fund continues to dwindle and is on track to run out in September but that doesn't mean benefits will end, simply that money must be borrowed by the state to pay for the required benefits. One option is for the state to borrow money from the federal government.
If the unemployment fund balance remains on its current trajectory, unemployment beneficiaries and businesses alike will have larger burdens. Claimants are expected to receive less money and businesses will pay more taxes. Louisiana unemployment benefits could drop to the lowest in the nation in 2021.