A $500,000 National Science Foundation grant has been awarded to an LSU assistant professor for his work on diagnosing cancer and diabetes.
Adam Melvin, an assistant professor of chemical engineering, is doing research into cell sensors that could also enhance efforts to develop new drugs for obesity-related diabetes. Hands-on learning modules will be created for local middle school students as part of the research, and undergraduate and high school students will be recruited to participate in research as part of an effort to develop a biomanufacturing workforce.
Melvin earned his master's and doctorate degrees in chemical engineering from North Carolina State University. He has been a faculty member of LSU's Cain Department of Chemical Engineering since 2013.