The Park Forest Shopping Center on Greenwell Springs Road has sold to an Illinois buyer for $2.32 million, East Baton Rouge Parish court records show.
The buyer was Park Forest Self Storage LLC, which lists its address as 9700 Greenwell Springs Road, the same address as the shopping center. The company is run by Midwest Storage Development LLC, which is headquartered in Chicago, according to the Illinois Secretary of State’s Office.
The fate of the shopping center is uncertain. Matthew McGinnis, a Chicago realtor who represented Park Forest Self Storage LLC in the deal, deferred comment on the deal to another agent, Jake Loach of NAI Latter and Blum. Loach did not return a call for comment.
The seller was Cobalt Realty LLC, represented by Dr. Andre Bruni, a Baton Rouge dentist who, along with his wife Dr. Jessica Bruni, leads Pearl Dental Group.
The plot represents about 6.7 acres of land, court records show.
The 54,000-square-foot shopping center had been anchored by a Shoppers Value Foods store, but the space is now vacant.