A local trade association is forecasting that contract labor demand among its membership of dozens of industrial plants will hit a peak in June before trailing off and then regaining steam in February and March 2022.
Demand is expected to peak this year in June at more than 20,000 contract workers, according to the Greater Baton Rouge Industry Alliance. About half of those workers will be working on maintenance and small capital projects, while the remainder would be working on plant turnarounds, shutdowns and outages and capital projects.
The next peak in demand is forecasted to happen in February and March 2022, the alliance said
The local organization typically conducts the 18-month outlook twice a year to give educational institutions a sense about which types of jobs will be in most demand in the short-term.
The industrial jobs most in demand during the forecast which runs through June 2022, is for pipefitters, electrical and instrumentation technicians, scaffold builders, boilermakers, millwrights and welders.
The median annual wage for plumbers, pipefitters and steamfitters is $55,149, according to the Louisiana Workforce Commission's Labor Market Statistics data.
But the average annual wage according to job postings curated by the state found that 'real-time' wages offered as of early June was $52,000 which is on the lower end of the spectrum.
There are more than 1,000 potential candidates for 48 job openings for plumbers, pipefitters and steamfitters according to state data. The top three employers by current postings are APTIM, Cajun Industries and Centurion Industries, with 5 job openings in East Baton Rouge Parish, data shows.
There are already 11,910 people who work in the industry from plumbers to pipefitters and pipe layers in Louisiana, according to federal estimates. On the lower end of the spectrum, those considered 'helpers' in Louisiana typically earn a median hourly wage of $16.83, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics May 2020 data, the most recent available. Those who are not considered helpers or laborers earn $27.55 per hour. That's the difference between roughly $35,000 and $57,300.