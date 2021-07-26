GWS Engineering, a land surveying and civil engineering company, is winding down its backlog and shifting work to SJB Group.
Five GWS employees have joined the staff at SJB, including Matthew Estopinal, who will assume a leadership position with the firm’s surveying department, and Karen Kennedy, who will take a similar job with the engineering department. Kennedy said GWS will honor work commitments.
“We are incredibly blessed to add their wonderful talent. And it gives SJB Group the ability to transition to new leadership,” said Wilfred Barry, company president.