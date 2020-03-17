The Small Business Administration on Tuesday cut some red tape to allow Louisiana and other states to quickly qualify for crisis loans for small businesses facing potential financial disaster because of the coronavirus outbreak.
The move came after governors from across the country pressed the Trump administration to do away with the arduous SBA process of submitting surveys, on a parish by parish basis, to prove that businesses are suffering because of the virus containment effort.
They can now qualify statewide simply by showing that at least five businesses in the state are suffering.
SBA Administrator Jovita Carranza said in a statement that the move was aimed at getting funds to businesses as quickly as possible to help them avert financial disaster.
Still, business owners like Rob Zrabkowski, who owns Abbey Printing in Gretna, are worried that the government loan process might not be enough to deal with this unprecedented situation, which has completely shut down the bulk of his client base, like restaurants and schools, potentially for months, leaving his business short of cash for payroll and other immediate expenses.
"After Katrina I reopened my business by borrowing from my home equity and retirement funds and then worked 70-hour weeks without taking a paycheck for about six months," Zrabkowski said.
"That way, I was able to pay my employees and rebuild the business," he added. "It worked, because we had a positive cash flow as soon as we reopened. This situation is different. We don’t know yet what we are facing over the next few months — or longer."
Even with the SBA's move to speed up the process, businesses that want to tap the government's emergency loans will have to apply in the normal way and could wait for several weeks before they're approved and get funds.
"Some businesses can't wait several weeks," said Michael Ricks, the SBA's regional director covering Louisiana. "In many cases, if you have a relationship with a bank and give them reasonable assurances that your SBA loan is going to be approved you can get a bridge loan. My recommendation to small business owners is if they anticipate they're going to make a request for a loan for this pandemic that they reach out to the their relationship bank."
The problem, Ricks acknowledges, is that few companies are aware of that option and it is only available to companies that have a relationship with a bank that is already an approved SBA lender.
The process for borrowing through the SBA is unlikely to be quick given that the current crisis is national, thus potentially affecting many of the country's 30 million small businesses. Louisiana, one of the worst affected states, alone has about 300,000 small businesses.
Fidelity Bank, which has a branch in Baton Rouge and is the state's top arranger of SBA-guaranteed loans, said that it will take part in any new initiative to speed up loans to ailing small businesses, though Tammy O'Shea, the bank's chief marketing officer, said they were still waiting on details before they could estimate the turnaround time for loans.
"We will certainly be participating in whatever program is offered by the SBA but I can’t give you an exact turnaround time till we know what the underwriting requirements will be," she said.
O'Shea said the bank is implementing some immediate relief options, such as waiving all late fees and negative credit reporting through June of this year for its loan clients. The bank is also waiving early withdrawal penalties for certificate of deposits.
Small businesses like Abbey Printing, however, want the government to take the lead and put the crisis lending process on fast-forward.
"We need to have expedited loans to keep businesses afloat and government officials at state and local levels need to clear hurdles with the SBA to make these loans available," said Zrabkowski.
"If they don’t, there will be waves of business failures."