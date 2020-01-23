The owners of Sunshine Cleaners bought a parcel of land in the mixed-use Rouzan development to build a third location of their dry cleaning business.
The 0.27-acre site sold for just under $250,000 in a deal that was filed Thursday with the East Baton Rouge Clerk of Court’s office.
Donny Moore, who owns Sunshine Cleaners, said the site was a perfect choice to go along with the locations on Highland Road near the Country Club of Louisiana and near the Interstate 12-Airline Highway intersection.
“The sense of community and the exciting growth pairs perfectly with our customer service philosophy,” Moore said.
The cleaners will be an outparcel of the future East Baton Rouge Parish Library branch that will take up a block bordered by Glasgow Avenue, Tupelo Street and Rouzan Square. It will not have a drive-through and dry cleaning won’t be done on the premises, said Charles Landry, one of the developers of Rouzan. Instead, clothes will be collected at the site and taken to other facilities for cleaning.
Bringing in Sunshine Cleaners fits in with Rouzan’s goal to attract the best types of businesses in their field to serve not only residents of the development, but people living in South Baton Rouge, Landry said.
Construction of the Rouzan Kidz Karousel day care should begin in the next few weeks. And Landry said he’s working on three other major purchase agreements from businesses wanting to set up shop in Rouzan. “There are a lot of real good things underway,” he said.