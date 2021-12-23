A survey of Baton Rouge-area industrial plant managers found that 39% expect their facility will add company employees and 43% predict contract employment will go up in the first half of 2022.
The survey of 25 plant managers by the Greater Baton Rouge Industry Alliance found optimism about staffing and capital investments have increased since the summer. The GBRIA index results for the first quarter of 2022 is 93, going into the third quarter of 2021, it was 78. Anything over 50 predicts an expanding economy.
Some 43% of those surveyed expect capital expenditures at their plant will go up in the first quarter, while 57% predict no change.
GBRIA officials said plants are beginning to resume expansion projects that were put on hold by the COVID pandemic.
Meanwhile, 48% of the people surveyed said they expect production at their plant will go up in the next six months.
The alliance has more than 60 industrial members, including petrochemical, paper, pharmaceutical and other industrial manufacturers in the region.