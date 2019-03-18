Plaquemine-based Anthem Bank & Trust has purchased a Perkins Road property for $1.8 million with plans to move its Baton Rouge branch there this summer summer.
Anthem bought the site at 10430 Perkins Road, which had been an IberiaBank branch, just across the street from the Perkins Rowe mixed-use development, in a deal that closed Friday. In a separate transaction, Anthem turned around and sold a 2-acre parcel behind the bank branch to developer and commercial Realtor Donnie Jarreau for $400,000.
Danny Strickland, president and chief executive officer of Anthem Bank, said 3,500-square-foot building will replace Anthem’s location at 7809 Jefferson Highway. The new branch is more than double the size of the current location and features a drive-through.
“We’ve been operating out of a small, leased location for several years,” Strickland said. “This will better position ourselves for growth in the market.”
Six people work out of Anthem’s Baton Rouge branch. Plans are to hire “a couple of more” employees once the move happens.
Anthem, which was founded in 1915, has $115 million in total deposits. The bank has branches in Plaquemine, Baton Rouge, Lakeway, Texas; Granite Shoals, Texas; and Coral Springs, Florida.
Beau Box, of Beau Box Commercial Real Estate, and Hank Saurage, of Saurage Rotenberg, represented IberiaBank, while Jarreau represented Anthem in the deal.
Jarreau said he bought the vacant land behind the bank for future commercial development, but there are no immediate plans to do anything with the site. The land will tie into the proposed extension of Picardy Avenue. "The property has been vacant for a while, but we think Anthem will bring new life into it," he said.